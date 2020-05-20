Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Trading Up 15.5%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was up 15.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.52 and last traded at $49.39, approximately 2,604,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,644,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CREE. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

