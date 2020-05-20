Cream Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $23,612.58 and approximately $37.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00791408 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00142042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00160619 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 128.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000995 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

