Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cosan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,003,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,634,000 after acquiring an additional 216,557 shares in the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. increased its position in Cosan by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 8,693,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,933,000 after buying an additional 1,257,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cosan by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,195,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after buying an additional 1,500,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cosan by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after buying an additional 251,842 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZZ opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. Cosan has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

