Corundum Group Inc. Sells 364 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

