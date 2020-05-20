Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Teranga Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Cormark also issued estimates for Teranga Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$140.36 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TGZ. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.38.

Shares of TGZ stock opened at C$11.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.29. Teranga Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.13 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.