CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,126,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 223,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,149,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. Analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

