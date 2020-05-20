Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)’s stock price rose 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.62, approximately 1,781,160 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,277,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

CXW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Corecivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 62.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 412.8% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 77.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Corecivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

