Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 167,255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Copart by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 1,726.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 97,026 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,241,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

