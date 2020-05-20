ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 190

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 182 ($2.39) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTEC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 178 ($2.34) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CSFB increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 167 ($2.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 207.30 ($2.73).

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 207.40 ($2.73) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 414.80. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 195.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). Equities analysts anticipate that ConvaTec Group will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Dr John McAdam bought 23,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53). Also, insider Brian May bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

