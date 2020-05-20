Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Up 13.3%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s stock price was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82, approximately 724,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 428,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.19 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $3,487,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,020,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 788,599 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 572,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 422,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 11,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

