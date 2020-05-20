Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Up 15.1%

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price rose 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.87, approximately 485,523 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 700,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEIX. ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

The stock has a market cap of $178.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.47). Consol Energy had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after buying an additional 222,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consol Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Consol Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

