ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $43.60, 9,047,223 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 10,212,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

Specifically, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

