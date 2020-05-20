Computacenter (LON:CCC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Computacenter (LON:CCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of CCC stock opened at GBX 1,571.41 ($20.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Computacenter has a 12-month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,449.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,573.94.

In other news, insider Raymond Gray purchased 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,495 ($19.67) per share, with a total value of £16,818.75 ($22,124.11). Also, insider Michael J. Norris sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.14), for a total transaction of £115,414.47 ($151,821.19). Insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $69,001,011 over the last quarter.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

