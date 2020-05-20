Compass Point Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $22.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 528,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 152,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 100,513 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 179,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.