Comparing SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) & Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and Caretrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0.93% 1.77% 0.35% Caretrust REIT 29.53% 5.32% 3.25%

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caretrust REIT has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and Caretrust REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH $185.79 million 0.15 $1.91 million $1.11 1.68 Caretrust REIT $163.40 million 10.85 $46.36 million $1.36 13.62

Caretrust REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caretrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and Caretrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Caretrust REIT 0 3 4 0 2.57

Caretrust REIT has a consensus target price of $21.29, suggesting a potential upside of 14.93%. Given Caretrust REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caretrust REIT is more favorable than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Caretrust REIT beats SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

