Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.
CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
Shares of CHRS opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.05. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.18.
In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
