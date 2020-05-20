Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CHRS opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.05. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.