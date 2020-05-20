Coeur Mining Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CDE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,217 shares of company stock valued at $160,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

