CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.23%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

