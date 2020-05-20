Cisco Systems, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

CSCO opened at $44.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

