Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPXGF shares. TD Securities cut Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

