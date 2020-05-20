Christopher H. Volk Purchases 5,650 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Stock

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.96. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Store Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Store Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Store Capital by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Store Capital by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Store Capital by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

