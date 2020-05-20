China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Short Interest Up 147.9% in May

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a growth of 147.9% from the April 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in China Telecom by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in China Telecom by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in China Telecom by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in China Telecom by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHA opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. China Telecom has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $51.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.612 per share. This is a boost from China Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.59. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. China Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. China Telecom presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

