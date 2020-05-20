China Distance Education (DL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. China Distance Education has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, analysts expect China Distance Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

China Distance Education stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $240.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. China Distance Education has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. China Distance Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

DL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

