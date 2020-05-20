Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 55.0% in May

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $30.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.