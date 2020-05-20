Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

NYSE CC opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 2.42. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown bought 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $246,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

