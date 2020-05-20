Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 685,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 375,874 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.