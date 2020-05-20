Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $61.44 and last traded at $62.20, approximately 5,423,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 2,703,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.66.

Specifically, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,780.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 48,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,869 shares of company stock valued at $23,516,650. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -554.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Chegg by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

