Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after buying an additional 601,511 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 495,193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,323,000 after buying an additional 252,218 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 103,019 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.98 million, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

