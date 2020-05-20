Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Up 14%

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s stock price rose 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 12,083,266 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 929% from the average daily volume of 1,174,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

CHEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Check Cap in a report on Friday, April 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Check Cap Ltd will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

