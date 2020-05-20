Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lessened its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 99,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

