Charles R. Morrison Sells 15,000 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.91. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 164.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.18. Wingstop Inc has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $130.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 39.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $102.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

