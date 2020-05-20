CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,892 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of CenterPoint Energy worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after buying an additional 800,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after buying an additional 1,598,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after buying an additional 1,507,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,646,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNP. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.