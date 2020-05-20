Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Shares Up 14.9%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shares traded up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $28.83, 1,772,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 952,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cedar Fair news, COO Tim Fisher purchased 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,101.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David R. Hoffman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $56,370.00. Insiders purchased a total of 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,346,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 139,731 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 99,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.