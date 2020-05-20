Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.89 ($4.52).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €2.80 ($3.26) on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of €5.45 ($6.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

