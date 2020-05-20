Cathay General Bancorp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

CATY stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

