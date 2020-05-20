Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Trading Up 16%

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)’s stock price traded up 16% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.68, 2,108,491 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,586,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

CUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Carnival alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $13,937,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Carnival by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 806.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 533.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.