Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) shares shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $14.72, 79,727,708 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 57,870,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,755,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 226.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 52,670 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $2,369,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 69,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

