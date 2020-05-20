Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Up 14.7%

Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) were up 14.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.68, approximately 1,036,208 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,035,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRE. TheStreet cut Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,631,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,943,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,693 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caretrust REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRE)
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
