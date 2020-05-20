Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Up 14.7%

Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) were up 14.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.68, approximately 1,036,208 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,035,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRE. TheStreet cut Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,631,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,943,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,693 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

