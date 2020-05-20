Capital One Financial Comments on Denbury Resources Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.50 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.13%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.86.

NYSE:DNR opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 4.37. Denbury Resources has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denbury Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 171,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Denbury Resources by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denbury Resources by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denbury Resources by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.