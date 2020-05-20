Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Price Target to $16.00

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The company has a market cap of $512.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.32. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 500.98% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

