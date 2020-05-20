CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Trading 15.3% Higher

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) shares traded up 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $17.96, 128,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 110,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

CAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CAI International from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get CAI International alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.42 million, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. CAI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $105.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Analysts forecast that CAI International Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CAI International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CAI International by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CAI International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.