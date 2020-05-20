Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 293,587 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 293,587 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $1,203,706.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FPRX stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16,764.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

