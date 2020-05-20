Buckle (BKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Buckle to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Buckle to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Buckle alerts:

NYSE:BKE opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.19. Buckle has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $28.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $703.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research firms recently commented on BKE. TheStreet cut Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.