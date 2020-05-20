BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on the communications services company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BT.A. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 180.54 ($2.37).

BT.A stock opened at GBX 111.25 ($1.46) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.15. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 98.39 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.25 ($2.79).

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen acquired 1,834,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £2,017,400 ($2,653,775.32). Also, insider Matthew Key acquired 66,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

