Bryan C. Barksdale Sells 7,000 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bryan C. Barksdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Bryan C. Barksdale sold 20,000 shares of Yeti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $641,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of Yeti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00.

NYSE YETI opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.93.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

