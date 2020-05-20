Brooktree Capital Management Sells 3,064 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brooktree Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

