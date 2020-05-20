Brokers Set Expectations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FPRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of FPRX opened at $4.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.78. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,783,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,761,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 427,080 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 311,832 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 240,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 175,399 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 293,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,706.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

