Brokers Issue Forecasts for Principia Biopharma Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Principia Biopharma in a report released on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Principia Biopharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of PRNB opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.66. Principia Biopharma has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 123,977 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,763,069. 16.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.