Brokers Issue Forecasts for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 792,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 87,021 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

