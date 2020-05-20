Brokers Issue Forecasts for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, Director Robert A. Stine bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

